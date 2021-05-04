Shooting trial begins for man found 'actually innocent' of murder for which he served decades in prison

But Grayless said: "It's not about money. It's not about the Police Department trying to frame a man. They don't have time to do that."

Reed conceded that he wrote a since-deleted Facebook post that stated about two weeks after the shooting: "I'm just trying to get some money. I'm not worried about pointing the finger."

Reed told Grayless the post was not about Carpenter but was instead a reference to how his life was changing due to his increased involvement in horse training and rodeo activities. Behenna, though, pointed to the comment in his opening statement as being indicative of an ulterior motive.

Asked directly Tuesday whether he was falsely accusing Carpenter or trying to extort him, Reed told Grayless no. He also said Larkin did not force him to identify a specific person as the shooter.

"I have to tell the truth before (Carpenter) hurts somebody else. I have kids," Reed said.

Reed testified that Carpenter flagged down his vehicle and shot him without warning shortly after Reed left a home in north Tulsa where he, Carpenter and Carpenter's wife had been socializing with friends and family. He also said he saw Carpenter with a gun in his waistband and claimed that was the weapon Carpenter used to shoot him.