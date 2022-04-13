Shooting suspect with hostage draws large Tulsa police response near Fourth and Sheridan

A barricaded shooting suspect has drawn a large emergency response near Fourth and Sheridan for a reported hostage situation inside a home, Tulsa Police said in a news release.

A shooting victim had called police while trying to get help from a neighbor on Wednesday afternoon on Fourth Place, according to Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

He was shot at least three times and transported in stable condition to a local hospital, Meulenberg said.

The shooting suspect is reportedly barricaded in a home with a firearm, and police believe a woman inside with him has been shot or stabbed.

A relative on scene told Meulenberg the woman is the sister of the man who first reported being shot.

Officers who arrived on scene were shot at from inside the home, Meulenberg said. A fire truck was struck.

An officer was hit by a ricocheting bullet that grazed his hand.

"He is still out here in the fight," Meulenberg said. "He is not requiring any major medical care at this time."

The subject has refused to exit but has been communicating with officers from inside the house.

"He's a known suspect to some of the officers," Meulenberg said, noting they have been calling him by name in engaging in dialogue.

The suspect's father was on the phone with him outside the house, sobbing and pleading for an end to the situation.

The suspect reportedly hung up when officers asked the father to try to get the woman inside the house on the phone.

No officers fired upon the suspect at any time, he said.

It is unclear whether a child who may have been in the home is still inside with the barricaded suspect.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

