Shooting at Tulsa apartment complex leaves neighbor in critical condition
  • Updated
One person is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital after being accidentally shot in the head at an apartment Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments in the area of East 21 Street and South 101st East Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Investigators at the scene indicated that a man and woman were involved in an confrontation in a nearby apartment unit when one of them dropped a gun and it discharged.

The bullet from the weapon went through a wall and struck a neighbor in the head, police said.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing the couple, police said.

