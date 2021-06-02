 Skip to main content
Shooter turns himself in after homicide in Muskogee, police say
Shooter turns himself in after homicide in Muskogee, police say

A man has turned himself in to Muskogee Police after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of West Okmulgee and found a man was shot and unresponsive. He was transported to nearby Saint Francis Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A police news release states that during the investigation at the scene, a man arrived at the Muskogee Police Department front desk "stating that he needed to turn himself in for the shooting."

The man told officers he is a member of a Native American tribe; the FBI and Creek Nation were notified to take over the investigation. None of the individuals involved have been identified.

