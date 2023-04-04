Authorities on Tuesday identified the couple involved in what was reportedly a murder-suicide in an Owasso neighborhood the previous day.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said an investigation has determined Gerald Arrington shot himself after leaving Carla Arrington with multiple gunshot wounds. The couple were six months away from their 50th wedding anniversary, according to court documents.

Deputies had responded to the Arringtons' home in west Rogers County after a family member called the Sheriff's Office, Walton said, with concerns about messages left by Gerald Arrington.

The sheriff said he was not aware of any reports of domestic disputes between the couple involving law enforcement.

Video: 988 is the new mental health crisis helpline