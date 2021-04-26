Shannon Kepler acquitted of first-degree murder, convicted on two related counts

Kepler’s first three first-degree murder trials in state court — between November 2016 and July 2017 — ended in hung juries. A fourth state trial ended in October 2017 with the jury convicting the 24-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

“Today, Shannon Kepler was found guilty of using and discharging a firearm in the second degree murder of Jeremey Lake and for assaulting Lake’s brother with a firearm in Indian Country after his previous state conviction was dismissed as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I am thankful for today’s verdict, and the jury is to be commended for their service.

“I’m extremely proud of the FBI and Tulsa Police Department as well as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ross Lenhardt and Sean Taylor for their tireless preparation and successful prosecution of Mr. Kepler in federal court.”

Kepler has claimed that he was trying to find his 18-year-old daughter, Lisa, on the evening of Aug. 5, 2014, when he encountered her and Lake near the home of Lake’s aunt, where they were staying, in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue.

Kepler told the jury he shot Lake after Lake pointed a gun at him, although no gun was found on or near the teen after he was shot.