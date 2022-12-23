Sexual extortion of young people increasing as more children are online alone

With many students soon to be at leisure during winter break, the OSBI and the FBI are encouraging students and parents to be knowledgeable about romance scams — and worse — on social media.

Authorities nationwide have recorded 7,000 reports over the past year of “online financial sextortion of minors,” according to an FBI press release warning of “an explosion in incidents” of online sexual extortion of young people.

These scams are particularly troublesome for young people, according to the release. Most of the victims have been juvenile boys, and about a dozen suicides resulted from the circumstances, the FBI said.

Rachell Savory, a special agent in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, said the number of tips the unit receives has increased exponentially lately. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported a 35% increase in the past year, she added.

In her 10-year career, Savory has traveled the state to help child victims while working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

“Anytime we can get a kid out” of these situations is especially rewarding, she said.

Online schemes usually occur on platforms “where young people feel most comfortable,” such as social media, gaming sites and video chat apps, investigators say.

Using deception about whom they are and what they want, predators persuade young people to produce explicit videos or photos of themselves. Once the predators acquire the images, they threaten to release them publicly unless the victim sends money, which could be in the form of gift cards, according to the FBI.

To help manage the growing number of cases, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s ICAC Unit has added staff this year, Savory said.

The pandemic has been a factor in the increasing occurences, she said, with more virtual learning and “schools providing more online materials to households who hadn’t had any beforehand.”

When classes moved online, many school districts invested in cybersecurity for students using devices at home, said Todd Borland, executive director of information technology at Union Public Schools.

There’s a different type of risk when kids are online, said Borland. The district tries to teach students what digital citizenship is and the expectation that comes with it, he said, but monitoring children and youths is a challenge.

“It’s just like that saying from the film ‘Jurassic Park,’ which is ‘nature finds a way.’ No matter how many sites we block, kids will find a way to get around it,” Borland said.

To help spread the word about online safety, Savory often makes presentations to children and adults. On visits to schools, she teaches students about how “people are not always who they say they are online” and how important it is “to not give away too much information.”

Savory tries to help parents understand social media by having them download the apps and practice using them, she said.

Borland said parents either don’t use social media or “they do have social media but don’t understand the risk involved.”

Savory said it’s important to realize how much the online landscape evolves.

“Every single day we are having to learn,” she said.

As social media changes rapidly, the best way for parents to defend against online targeting is to have open conversations with children, said Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Borland said that at Union, “we try to foster open communication” between parents and children.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the news release that “the FBI is here for victims, but we also need parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does.”

Memorable stories from 2022 by Tulsa World's public safety team Tulsans protest overturning of Roe v. Wade, plan to work to restore reproductive rights As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways' Mental health crisis is 'gaping wound,' needs prioritization by Legislature, Tulsa County DA says after stabbing Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says Taft shooting aftermath: Long-term effects setting in for victims as resources, concern seem scarce Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now