'Serial suspects' in catalytic converter thefts arrested, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
Just weeks after Tulsa Crime Stoppers announced a program hoping to deter the thefts of catalytic converters, police say they have arrested two "serial suspects."

Officers on Thursday responded to an apartment complex in south Tulsa where a victim said he was assaulted in the parking lot after confronting two catalytic converter thieves in the act. The victim was able to provide a helpful description of the thieves and their vehicle, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release issued Friday.

A short time later, officers with the department's Bike and River Patrol Unit came across two people matching those descriptions as they were attempting to steal a catalytic converter in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness near 71st Street and Riverside Parkway and arrested them.

At a metal recycler, each catalytic converter could net $250 for the precious metals inside it. Victims might pay an average of $1,000 to replace a catalytic converter — if a replacement part can be found, according to Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

The thefts of about 2,000 catalytic converters locally since March of last year spurred a deterrence program, police Lt. Brad Staggs said during a July 21 news conference with Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

The Etch to Protect program lets owners get their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their vehicles’ catalytic converters. Those who want to learn more about the program can go to tulsacrimestoppers.org and click Etch to Protect under Prevention Programs.

The suspects in Thursday's grand larceny attempts have been identified by police but have not been charged.

Featured video: Protect your car from catalytic converter theft

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

