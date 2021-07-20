Serial arsonist who repeatedly targeted north Tulsa home sentenced to 21 years

A serial arsonist who repeatedly targeted a north Tulsa home has been sentenced to 21 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

Allen Carl Wessel Jr.,45, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of first-degree arson and three counts of endangering human life during arson.

Tulsa Fire Department investigators were conducting surveillance on a house in the 1500 block of North Atlanta Place in November after it had fallen victim to three instances of arson in two months. They watched Wessel walk up to the occupied house and toss a flaming bag of combustibles onto its roof before commanding him to stop and then catching him after a foot chase.

Wessel confessed to the crimes at the time of his arrest, Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said, telling investigators he committed them in retaliation for crimes allegedly committed against him.

Each of Wessel's three first-degree arson convictions carries a sentence of 21 years in DOC custody, with the first 15 in prison and the last six to be on parole. His endangerment convictions each carry a sentence of 10 years in DOC custody.

The sentences will run concurrently, along with Wessel's sentences from two separate court cases. He will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.