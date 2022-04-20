‘Sergeant, stay with me’: Jurors see footage from shooting of Tulsa police officers, hear drug evidence

The presentation of video evidence continued during the third day of the David Ware trial Wednesday as prosecutors slowly shifted jurors' attention from the shooting’s occurrence to its aftermath.

Ware, 34, was videorecorded shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 29, 2020. Sgt. Craig Johnson succumbed to his injuries the next day, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan returned to work after several months of recovery.

Jurors in the capital case were shown previously unreleased to the public dashcam video from Zarkeshan's patrol vehicle late Tuesday, where they could see Ware's car making a sweeping left turn in front of Zarkeshan's marked unit and the entirety of the traffic stop from a car-length or so away.

The dashcam recorded only the audio that could be heard from inside Zarkeshan's patrol car: a hard rock song playing over the vehicle's speakers, the stifled yells of the officers' commands, 10 claps of gunfire and the breathy mumble of a responding officer hurriedly reciting and entering Zarkeshan's computer password, trying to access the footage that showed the events directly prior.

Wednesday morning, jurors watched footage from the body cameras of Zarkeshan and Johnson to see and hear the interaction more clearly.

As with the dashcam, the jury saw the footage continue into the minutes after the shooting. These portions were not originally released to the public.

When a judge ruled in September 2020 that the videos should be made public in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act, no specific orders or requests to redact any of the footage were made, allowing the Tulsa Police Department to decide what portions, if any, to withhold.

After the shooting, the cameras, affixed to the officers' chests, pointed into the dark sky or down the road, depending on how the officers fell. Jurors listened to Johnson's labored breaths before hearing sirens approach and seeing officers appear with flashlights overhead, saying things like "Sergeant, stay with me," and "Hey, you're going to be OK."

The audio of Zarkeshan's body camera cut off during one officer's later attempts to pull Ware from the vehicle. Lt. Alexander Peiffer, who was TPD's video administrator at the time of the shooting, explained to jurors that the department’s cameras at the time could be muted by pressing a button on the camera’s exterior. At the time of the muting, Zarkeshan appears to have both of his hands on the back of Ware’s head and neck, pulling Ware’s head toward his chest in an apparent attempt to wrench him from the vehicle.

During cross-examination, when Adams pointed out that the muting occurred in the middle of his client’s screams for help, Peiffer testified that such appeared unintentional.

The jury also heard from Dr. Joshua Lanter, the state medical examiner and forensic pathologist who performed Johnson's autopsy. He described to the jury four gunshot wounds he documented on the 45-year-old's body: right temple, left chest, left upper back and left bicep.

Although he couldn’t testify to the order in which the wounds occurred, Lanter identified Johnson’s head wound as the most lethal of the four, which is the last shot that can be seen striking Johnson before Ware flees into the darkness.

In testimony from multiple homicide detectives as to how police found Ware after the shooting — he was arrested about 7½ hours after the shooting at a home near 31st Street and Garnett Road — prosecutors built their case for the charge against Ware of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler first introduced evidence of Ware’s apparent drug use to jurors Monday with pictures of a zipper bag that responding officers found under his car’s driver’s seat. The bag contained smaller, clear baggies of white crystalline or tacky brown substances stamped with playing card pips, which crime scene detective Lt. Stephen Stoltz testified resembled to him a drug kit.

Jurors on Wednesday saw pictures of a search warrant service inside Ware’s apartment, where monitors could be seen presenting what Detective Jeffery Gatwood said was a live camera feed to an area where a motorcycle was parked and the sidewalk in front of Ware’s apartment building.

Gatwood testified such a real-time setup is common among drug sellers who want to keep an eye on who is coming around.

Detectives also found multiple of what Gatwood called “debt lists” — papers posted around Ware’s apartment with a list of names, dollar amounts and gram amounts — along with more individually packaged drugs that a forensic chemist later testified tested positive for controlled drugs including heroin and methamphetamine.

Another witness affirmed Adams’ assertion that it is common for drug addicts to trade drugs and other items among themselves for their next fix. The chemist also testified that he identified Suboxone, an opioid that can be used to mitigate narcotic withdrawal, in the evidence from the case.

To end the day, prosecutors called Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyra O’Neill to the stand. O’Neill was formerly a detention officer who helped process Ware into the Tulsa County jail after his arrest.

Tasked with affirming whether Ware understood why he was in jail, she testified that he incorrectly said, “Yes, murder.” Ware was originally booked into jail on two complaints of shooting with intent to kill, for Johnson had not yet been taken off life support.

O’Neill testified that when she corrected Ware, he said he was “pretty sure” one would die, adding that he had shot each of them multiple times and in the head.

Prosecutors are expected to continue calling witnesses Thursday and rest their case before the end of this week.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.