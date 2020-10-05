Separate trials set in shooting that killed Tulsa Police sergeant; co-defendant's charge amended

Two men accused in the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson will now face separate trials, prosecutors said Monday as they also agreed to an amended charge for the alleged getaway driver.
A defense motion for Matthew Hall succeeded in changing the charge he faces — now accessory to shooting with intent to kill — while also severing Hall's case from his co-defendant, David Anthony Ware. Ware's arraignment on a first-degree murder charge was passed to Oct. 19.
The charge for Hall was amended because his reported aid to Ware came before Johnson had died, prosecutors said.
Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, had previously filed a motion to dismiss the murder accessory charge. Prosecutors agreed with the motion, based on a Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that found in order for a person to be an accessory to murder, the person must aid the defendant after the victim has died.
Although Hall reportedly gave Ware a ride from the scene after the shooting June 29, he was already in police custody when Johnson later died in the hospital. Hall reportedly came to the scene of the traffic stop near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue after Ware called him while arguing with Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot.
Ware is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He has been in custody at the Tulsa County jail without bond since June 29.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Monday's decision won't change how his office prosecutes the case.
"The facts and circumstances that involve Mr. Hall, his interaction with Mr. Ware occurred while medical personnel were fighting to save Sgt. Johnson's life," Kunzweiler said. "Technically under Oklahoma law, the allegation we had that he was assisting following a murder, Sgt. Johnson wasn't dead. ... He's still charged with two felony crimes, very significant crimes.
"It's not going to change our approach to the prosecution of this case. We're still going to aggressively pursue justice on behalf of both of these officers."
Splitting the case similarly doesn't change prosecutors' approach, but rather ensures jurors evaluate each defendant's crimes individually, Kunzweiler said.
Having both defendants tried together could lead jurors to convict one based on evidence for another, and Kunzweiler said he understands why Hall wouldn't want to be tried alongside Ware.
"We recognize that the evidence that deals with Mr. Hall, while there may be some overlap with regard to the facts after the shooting, we don't want to bring in what could be prejudicial evidence against Mr. Hall that deals exclusively with the actions of Mr. Ware," Kunzweiler said. "We only want to try these cases one time. We're going to try to do it with a structured procedure that will award Mr. Hall and Mr. Ware the fairness they deserve."
Hall was arraigned and scheduled for jury trial Jan. 4 at Monday's hearing, with pre-trial hearings Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, according to court records.
Police dash cam footage shows Ware shooting Zarkeshan and Johnson after a traffic stop that escalated with Ware’s refusing dozens of commands from the officer and his supervisor.
Ware can be seen on video firing multiple times at the officers. He then got a ride from Hall, whom Ware had called from his car during the traffic stop.
Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty for Ware.
