Separate trials set in shooting that killed Tulsa Police sergeant; co-defendant's charge amended

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Monday's decision won't change how his office prosecutes the case.

"The facts and circumstances that involve Mr. Hall, his interaction with Mr. Ware occurred while medical personnel were fighting to save Sgt. Johnson's life," Kunzweiler said. "Technically under Oklahoma law, the allegation we had that he was assisting following a murder, Sgt. Johnson wasn't dead. ... He's still charged with two felony crimes, very significant crimes.

"It's not going to change our approach to the prosecution of this case. We're still going to aggressively pursue justice on behalf of both of these officers."

Splitting the case similarly doesn't change prosecutors' approach, but rather ensures jurors evaluate each defendant's crimes individually, Kunzweiler said.

Having both defendants tried together could lead jurors to convict one based on evidence for another, and Kunzweiler said he understands why Hall wouldn't want to be tried alongside Ware.