Second Tulsa 13-year-old shot, killed in less than a week

A 13-year-old was killed after being shot at Savanna Landing Apartments early Monday morning, Tulsa police said in a news release.

Police responded to a shooting call at the apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 4:15 a.m. where they found the 13-year-old laying on the ground.

The teen was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Other apartment residents said they heard multiple gunshots, and police are searching for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

The teen’s death is the city’s 61th homicide this year. The teen is the second-youngest victim along with another 13-year-old who was killed Wednesday at Parkview Terrace Apartments in west Tulsa.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooter or homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.