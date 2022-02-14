Second teen charged in shooting death of 13-year-old

A second teen has been charged as an adult in the December shooting death of a 13-year-old police say began over a live social media video.
Lamar Norman III was fatally shot about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27 just outside the Savannah Landing Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, according to a court affidavit.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Skylar Neill, 14, was charged about a week later with felony first-degree murder and committing a gang-related offense.
Prosecutors charged Kyng Smith with the same counts on Friday.
A witness told police Lamar and other associates of the same gang were making a live Instagram post "intentionally (meant) to disrespect" a rival gang when Lamar revealed the group's location, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Another witness alleged that Neill was in a group of the rival gang's associates who saw the post and drove together in an SUV to look for Lamar and those in the post.
The witness alleged that Neill got out of the vehicle when he saw the group walking in the 5800 block of South Owasso Avenue and shot at them, as did the driver of the vehicle, who detectives said matched Smith's description. Investigators received Smith's name from an undisclosed source, they wrote in his charging documents.
Neill later told police he was in the area that night "getting shot at" but declined to elaborate further, according to an affidavit. Another witness told detectives a member of Lamar's group returned fire at the rival group.
Smith, who turned 16 last month, told investigators he was driving the SUV the night of the shooting but "didn't admit" to shooting at the group and said other people from the apartment complex "must have" shot back at the group shooting at them, the affidavit states.
Neill was arrested Dec. 30, and Smith was already in custody on other charges when the affidavit naming him was filed, investigators said. Both remain in custody in lieu of $1 million bonds, according to court records.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March.