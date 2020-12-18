Second suspect named in alleged COVID-19 business loan scheme

The U.S. Attorney has charged a second person in an alleged plan to file false loan applications for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam Winston James, 44, of Tulsa has been charged along with Rafael Maturino, 40, of Broken Arrow in an alleged scheme to fraudulently receive Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The Tulsa World reported Thursday that federal prosecutors had charged Maturino in connection with an alleged bank fraud linked to a PPP loan application.
The scheme allegedly netted Maturino $97,800, according to the charge.
On Friday, the U.S. Attorney in a news release said James and Maturino have been charged separately, but allegedly worked together on their scheme.
James is alleged to have applied for a PPP loan on behalf of a company he claimed to own and operate, Velocity Innovations LLC. As part of the application, James used the identification of at least seven other people without their knowledge, fraudulently claiming they were employees of Velocity Innovations LLC. James received $125,900 from the bank as a result the scheme.
James faces one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with the loan he sought May 6 from Regent Bank, according to court documents.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.