Second suspect named in alleged COVID-19 business loan scheme

The U.S. Attorney has charged a second person in an alleged plan to file false loan applications for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Winston James, 44, of Tulsa has been charged along with Rafael Maturino, 40, of Broken Arrow in an alleged scheme to fraudulently receive Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The Tulsa World reported Thursday that federal prosecutors had charged Maturino in connection with an alleged bank fraud linked to a PPP loan application.

The scheme allegedly netted Maturino $97,800, according to the charge.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney in a news release said James and Maturino have been charged separately, but allegedly worked together on their scheme.

James is alleged to have applied for a PPP loan on behalf of a company he claimed to own and operate, Velocity Innovations LLC. As part of the application, James used the identification of at least seven other people without their knowledge, fraudulently claiming they were employees of Velocity Innovations LLC. James received $125,900 from the bank as a result the scheme.