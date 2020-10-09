Second man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Gilcrease Hills

Osage County prosecutors have charged a man in connection to a shooting early this year in northwest Tulsa.
Lawrence Mitchell, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction in connection to the fatal shooting of Kim Hayes, 26, on Jan. 5.
Hayes was reportedly shot multiple times in his home in Gilcrease Hills, which is in the Osage County portion of Tulsa, and later died at the hospital.
Mitchell, who has been in the Tulsa County jail since May on several felonies, was the second man arrested in Tulsa's second homicide of 2020.
Detectives previously arrested Charles Boaz, 27, a few days after Hayes' death and spent months working to establish who the second suspect at the scene was.
Boaz is scheduled for preliminary hearing on his charges Jan. 14 in Osage County District Court.
Featured video: Early voting in Tulsa County moves to new location amid pandemic
Featured gallery: Meet 59 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Harold
Fonzi
Thelma
Millie
Sage
Josey
Redd
Riggs
Kat
June
Mila
Monkey
Buster
Tallulah
Sara
Little Mama
Diego
Precious
Dora
Brownie
Opal
Josie
Pink Floyd and Willow
Dolly
Coco
Dean
Sitka
Cricket
Eleanor
Sammie
Valerie
Jazzy
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Carlos
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Crosby
Gypsy
Lupen
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Ashe
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.