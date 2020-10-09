Second man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Gilcrease Hills

Osage County prosecutors have charged a man in connection to a shooting early this year in northwest Tulsa.

Lawrence Mitchell, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction in connection to the fatal shooting of Kim Hayes, 26, on Jan. 5.

Hayes was reportedly shot multiple times in his home in Gilcrease Hills, which is in the Osage County portion of Tulsa, and later died at the hospital.

Mitchell, who has been in the Tulsa County jail since May on several felonies, was the second man arrested in Tulsa's second homicide of 2020.

Detectives previously arrested Charles Boaz, 27, a few days after Hayes' death and spent months working to establish who the second suspect at the scene was.

Boaz is scheduled for preliminary hearing on his charges Jan. 14 in Osage County District Court.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135 stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @stetson__payne

