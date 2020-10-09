 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Gilcrease Hills

Second man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Gilcrease Hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell

Lawrence Mitchell, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction in connection to the fatal shooting of Kim Hayes, 26, on Jan. 5, 2020.

Osage County prosecutors have charged a man in connection to a shooting early this year in northwest Tulsa. 

Lawrence Mitchell, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction in connection to the fatal shooting of Kim Hayes, 26, on Jan. 5. 

Hayes was reportedly shot multiple times in his home in Gilcrease Hills, which is in the Osage County portion of Tulsa, and later died at the hospital. 

Mitchell, who has been in the Tulsa County jail since May on several felonies, was the second man arrested in Tulsa's second homicide of 2020. 

Detectives previously arrested Charles Boaz, 27, a few days after Hayes' death and spent months working to establish who the second suspect at the scene was. 

Boaz is scheduled for preliminary hearing on his charges Jan. 14 in Osage County District Court. 

Featured video: Early voting in Tulsa County moves to new location amid pandemic

 

Featured gallery: Meet 59 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News