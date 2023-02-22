A second man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Turley double homicide that documents indicate could be connected to an illegal drug operation.

Rodney "Lucky" Williams is accused in the Jan. 5 killings of Tiffany Sheets Culkins and her landlord, Harry Leroy McElfresh, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office social media post.

The two were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a shed in the 3400 block of East 66th Street North, which also contained large amounts of methamphetamine and money, an affidavit states.

Roger Jackson Jr. was arrested Jan. 13 in connection with the case, Tulsa police said.

Known to police by the alias “C-Note,” Jackson’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions for possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute, the affidavit states, as well as domestic assault and battery charges.

The lengthy court document details information about a previous relationship between Culkins and Jackson, who allegedly “had a falling out over bad drugs that got sold.”

Williams was taken into custody in Los Angeles with the help of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force, the Fusion Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's post says.