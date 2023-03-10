A second family member has pleaded guilty related to his involvement in the 2019 fatal shooting of a Delaware County man and wounding of another person.

Dakota Chase Buzzard, 21, admitted to one count of firearms conspiracy Friday in Tulsa federal court.

The plea comes after prosecutors filed the reduced charge Tuesday in Buzzard’s case.

Buzzard previously faced charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and a related gun charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Jerry Tapp.

The new charge alleged Buzzard knowingly and intentionally "combined, conspired, confederated and agreed with other persons ... to commit the offense of carrying and using a firearm during and in relation to crime of violence for which he may be prosecuted."

Tapp, 48, was fatally shot in his front yard near Jay on Aug. 1, 2019. Tapp’s girlfriend was shot in an arm after she opened the door to check on the noise she had heard outside, according to prosecutors.

Buzzard was arrested along with his brother Cody and father, James William Buzzard, in connection with the shooting.

All three at one time faced first-degree murder charges.

Dakota Buzzard will be sentenced at a later date.

Cody Buzzard, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in August to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country and to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

James Buzzard’s case is still pending in federal court.

Dakota Buzzard told investigators that, on the day of the shootings, he, his father and his brother drove toward Tapp’s residence and waited for him to return from work.

Dakota Buzzard said that once Tapp drove by, the three men followed him to his home. After Tapp stepped out of his vehicle, prosecutors allege, “the Buzzards aided and abetted one another to shoot and kill Tapp and then shoot his girlfriend."

The charge was brought in federal court because the Buzzards are tribal members and the shootings occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee reservation.

