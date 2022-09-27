 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second arrest made in Broken Arrow Expressway slaying

Tulsa police indicated that the shooting scene stretched in the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway (U.S. 64) from the Interstate 44 interchange to the highway's entrance ramp at 41st Street. 

 Google Earth

Tulsa police have arrested a second person in connection with a slaying on the Broken Arrow Expressway this summer.

Izayaih Shanks was arrested in Houston on Tuesday in connection with the killing of Terek Chairs, 17. Shanks is facing complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Chairs was fatally shot while driving in the highway's eastbound lanes near Memorial Drive around 1:10 a.m. July 31. A male passenger of Chairs’ was shot six times, but he was treated at a hospital and survived, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Police think Brandon Jefferson, 19, was the driver of the other car involved. He faces a murder complaint in Chairs' death. He reportedly told investigators that he didn’t shoot but others in his car did.

Shanks will be brought back to Tulsa to face prosecution in Tulsa County District Court.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

