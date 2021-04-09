Second Amendment activist sues Broken Arrow, two BA police officers over arrest at park

A Broken Arrow Second Amendment activist has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Broken Arrow and two of its police officers alleging that his civil rights were violated when he was arrested at a park there in 2019.
Richard Hubbard was jailed two years ago on complaints of feloniously pointing a firearm and obstruction of an officer, but authorities ultimately attempted to pursue only the latter charge, a misdemeanor.
At the time, weapons classified as pistols, having a barrel length of less than 16 inches and lacking a traditional rifle butt stock, could be carried openly in Oklahoma with a license. After Nov. 1, 2019, so-called “constitutional carry” — openly carrying rifles, shotguns and pistols without a permit — also became legal in Oklahoma.
Police at the time claimed that Hubbard, 39, pointed his gun at an officer and refused the officers' commands at Nienhuis Park.
Hubbard is known on YouTube under the name "Picture Perfect," where he posts video of his encounters with public and private organizations in his role as a self-described "Second Amendment auditor" to educate about and promote gun rights.
However, he has said he was not conducting an "audit" at the park on the day of his arrest, instead recording the incident for what he said was his own protection.
The state ultimately did not prosecute Hubbard due to legal precedent recently reinforced by the publication of what is commonly called the McGirt decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. A motion to quash a search warrant in the case identified Hubbard as a member of the Choctaw Nation and pointed out that the city of Broken Arrow is within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
In a complaint filed in Tulsa federal court on Thursday, Hubbard contends that he was openly carrying two weapons, including an AR-style pistol, while walking through Nienhuis Park on April 8, 2019. Police responded to a report of what they said was "a man walking around the basketball courts" with weapons.
The suit claims that the first responding officer, who is identified only by his last name, drew his service pistol and pointed it at Hubbard without advising him he was under arrest in an alleged violation of his constitutional rights.
The AR-style weapon Hubbard had that day is classified as a pistol because of its reduced barrel length and therefore can be carried openly, according to information he and his then-attorney provided the Tulsa World in 2019.
"During the entire time after (the officer) pointed his pistol at (Hubbard), (Hubbard) was recording the encounter on his cell phone," the complaint states. "(The officer) instructed (Hubbard) to stop recording and to lie on the ground."
Hubbard's attorney at the time got into a monthslong legal battle with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and the Broken Arrow Police Department about Hubbard's phone, Tulsa County court records show.
Hubbard had contested the agencies' intention to conduct what he considered an overly broad "dump" of all the data on his phone, though his defense wanted to preserve any recordings of the altercation.
A Broken Arrow police spokesman told the Tulsa World in 2019 that the "dump" of a phone's full contents is agency policy and entails taking a mirror image of the device, which investigators work with so they do not damage the actual item.
Hubbard alleges in the lawsuit that another officer arrived at the scene, pointed a pepper ball gun at him and fired about 15 rounds after he said he would comply. Afterward, he said, the officers seized his phone before taking his guns and arresting him, and he said those items still haven't been returned two years later.
An arrest report from one of the officers named in the lawsuit says a woman contacted firefighters to report that a man "pointed his rifle at her and she was concerned because the park was full of people." The officer wrote that the woman later told him the man in question did not point the weapon at her "but did point it in the direction of other people," which concerned her.
Hubbard has denied wrongdoing.
The same officer also said a second person reported seeing a man, alleged to have been Hubbard, with a rifle on his hip in the area. The witness reportedly "felt the suspect wanted him to see the gun," according to the report.
In a 2019 interview with the Tulsa World, Hubbard maintained his innocence and said he believed the incident would lead to dialogue about the open carrying of firearms.
The city of Broken Arrow did not respond to a request for comment by Friday evening, but federal court minutes do not show that the agency has yet been served with a copy of the lawsuit.