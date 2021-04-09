Second Amendment activist sues Broken Arrow, two BA police officers over arrest at park

"During the entire time after (the officer) pointed his pistol at (Hubbard), (Hubbard) was recording the encounter on his cell phone," the complaint states. "(The officer) instructed (Hubbard) to stop recording and to lie on the ground."

Hubbard's attorney at the time got into a monthslong legal battle with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and the Broken Arrow Police Department about Hubbard's phone, Tulsa County court records show.

Hubbard had contested the agencies' intention to conduct what he considered an overly broad "dump" of all the data on his phone, though his defense wanted to preserve any recordings of the altercation.

A Broken Arrow police spokesman told the Tulsa World in 2019 that the "dump" of a phone's full contents is agency policy and entails taking a mirror image of the device, which investigators work with so they do not damage the actual item.

Hubbard alleges in the lawsuit that another officer arrived at the scene, pointed a pepper ball gun at him and fired about 15 rounds after he said he would comply. Afterward, he said, the officers seized his phone before taking his guns and arresting him, and he said those items still haven't been returned two years later.