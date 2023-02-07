A second 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide after a boy was found fatally shot in a Broken Arrow neighborhood last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task force assisted police in the arrest of Ja'Cori Whitmore, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced in a press release.

Whitmore is accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was found in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue, early Jan. 24, police said.

A week earlier, 15-year-old Ky’Leigh Shaw was arrested in connection with the homicide. Both Whitmore and Shaw are expected to face first-degree murder charges and be tried as adults, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Broken Arrow police.

