Search warrant uncovers more than a pound of suspected fentanyl in east Tulsa home

A man convicted of several illegal drug possession charges in the past was arrested on a drug trafficking complaint Thursday when Tulsa police officers serving a warrant reportedly found more than a pound of suspected fentanyl in his east Tulsa home.

Ali Bashir Milad, 31, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and single complaints of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and knowingly concealing stolen property, all after felony convictions.

Milad reportedly questioned officers when they arrived with a warrant to search his home in the 9700 block of East 33rd Street on Thursday afternoon, saying "I don't sell out of my house," according to an arrest and booking report.

During the warrant service, officers reportedly found multiple bags of blue and white powder, a pill press, numerous round blue pills, two pistols — one of which had been reported stolen, surveillance cameras, scales, and more than $7,000 in cash, according to the report and a Tulsa Police Department social media post.