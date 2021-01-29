Search warrant uncovers more than a pound of suspected fentanyl in east Tulsa home

A man convicted of several illegal drug possession charges in the past was arrested on a drug trafficking complaint Thursday when Tulsa police officers serving a warrant reportedly found more than a pound of suspected fentanyl in his east Tulsa home.
Ali Bashir Milad, 31, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and single complaints of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and knowingly concealing stolen property, all after felony convictions.
Milad reportedly questioned officers when they arrived with a warrant to search his home in the 9700 block of East 33rd Street on Thursday afternoon, saying "I don't sell out of my house," according to an arrest and booking report.
During the warrant service, officers reportedly found multiple bags of blue and white powder, a pill press, numerous round blue pills, two pistols — one of which had been reported stolen, surveillance cameras, scales, and more than $7,000 in cash, according to the report and a Tulsa Police Department social media post.
The discovery yielded about 646 grams of suspected fentanyl, which sells for $300 to $400 a gram, according to the post.
Based on the potency of the painkilling drug — 2 milligrams can be fatal — officers considered the recovery to be that of hundreds of thousands of lethal doses, the post states.
Milad has been in and out of prison since he was 19 on various possession convictions, including for controlled substances, as well as convictions for prohibited firearms and a stolen vehicle, according to Department of Corrections records.
He was most recently released in June 2019 and at the time of his arrest was on probation for a 2016 possession of a controlled substance conviction.
He remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday night in lieu of more than $100,000 bond.
