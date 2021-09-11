 Skip to main content
Search underway for person missing in Arkansas River
Search underway for person missing in Arkansas River

A search is underway for a person missing in the Arkansas River in the area of Riverside Drive.

Tulsa police were contacted Saturday afternoon after one of two people who were reportedly fishing in the river near 11th Street and Riverside Drive went under the water and did not resurface.  

Search crews, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Fire Department are currently attempting to locate the unidentified person. 

