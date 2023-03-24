The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a recent scam targeting local medical professionals.

Over the past three days, the sheriff's office has received 10 reports of scammers claiming to be Sgt. Paul Huss and threatening doctors, nurses and physician's assistants with potential arrests that can only be fixed by paying fees over the phone, a TCSO news release states.

The scammers find information on a person's address and place of employment, and state that they have missed court hearings "in which they were subpoenaed to testify as a medical professional," the release continues.

There have been no victims in this recent scam, but the sheriff's office emphasized that they would never call someone with warrants to demand money. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately, the sheriff's office said.

"This is the second time in the past year TCSO has been notified of a scam using the names of our employees to target local professionals," the release states.

Anyone affected by the scam can call the sheriff's office at 918-596-5600.

People can also see if they have a warrant out by clicking the "Check Warrants" tab on the sheriff office's website.