Scammers claiming to be TCSO employees are targeting medical professionals

Scammers claiming to be with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are targeting local medical professionals.

Over the past two weeks, the Sheriff's Office has been contacted by numerous medical professionals reporting that someone claiming to be a deputy or supervisor from that office has called them, according to a press release.

The scammer threatens them with immediate arrest if they don’t pay fines for missing a court date in which they were subpoenaed to testify.

The scammer does research, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, knowing the target’s home address and employer, which is often information that can be found online. They use the names of Sheriff's Office employees. And they spoof the Sheriff's Office’s phone number so it appears the call is being made from that office.

Just like in past scams, the scammer asks the target to purchase cash cards from local retailers to pay the fine. When the scammer has the numbers from the cash cards, they steal the money. In a few cases, the scammer has tried to ask for the money through ApplePay.

So far, the Sheriff's Office has not received reports of anyone falling victim to the latest version of the scam, but officials want to remind people that they never call anyone with warrants to demand money.

The Sheriff's Office suggests that residents who receive one of these calls hang up. Anyone who falls victim to this scam is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600 to file a report.

Residents can check to see if they have a Tulsa County warrant using the ”check warrants” link on the homepage at tcso.org.