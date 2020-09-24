Saudi Arabia attempts to post bond for Tulsa Uber driver accused of murdering passenger

But Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said Shadrick's family has "some legitimate concerns" that Ba-Abbad, who has a parent in Saudi Arabia, poses a flight risk.

Police allege that Ba-Abbad ran over Shadrick with his car, which he operated as an Uber, after Shadrick got out following a physical attack in the car near 71st Street and Sheridan Road.

Adler said preliminary hearing testimony established that Shadrick assaulted Ba-Abbad while intoxicated and forcibly took Ba-Abbad's cellphone during the fight. Police have said Shadrick's back was turned when he was struck from behind.

A relative of Shadrick's who did not want to be identified contacted the Tulsa World expressing frustration at the prospect of Ba-Abbad's being released with aid from Saudi Arabia and possibly avoiding a trial.

The office of the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Houston did not return a request for comment by Thursday evening.

"The government of Saudi Arabia attempted to post a cash bond for (Ba-Abbad) on Tuesday of $500,000," Collier said. "I can't name names, but that is concerning.