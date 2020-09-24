Saudi Arabia attempts to post bond for Tulsa Uber driver accused of murdering passenger

A Tulsa County judge on Wednesday reinstated a $500,000 bond for a man accused of first-degree murder on allegations that he ran over his Uber passenger during an altercation in June.
But a prosecutor said Thursday that Omar Emran Ba-Abbad's defense indicated that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia — of which Ba-Abbad is a dual citizen along with the United States — is trying to provide the funds for his release.
As a result, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed a motion Thursday seeking the revocation of Ba-Abbad's bond based on the belief that he could flee to Saudi Arabia and avoid prosecution in connection with the June 26 death of Jeremy Shadrick.
However, defense attorney Thomas Adler said that "there are no restrictions under Oklahoma law with regard to who can post a person's bail."
"To make a blanket assertion that, because a foreign government is involved, there's a higher risk of flight is, I think, tenuous at best," he said. "Frankly, it's a case we believe he's completely innocent of and is happy to fight. So I don't think we have anything to run from."
Adler maintained that Saudi Arabia has a "vested interest" in ensuring that Ba-Abbad appears in court, and he called it "admirable" that the country is choosing to support its citizen.
But Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said Shadrick's family has "some legitimate concerns" that Ba-Abbad, who has a parent in Saudi Arabia, poses a flight risk.
Police allege that Ba-Abbad ran over Shadrick with his car, which he operated as an Uber, after Shadrick got out following a physical attack in the car near 71st Street and Sheridan Road.
Adler said preliminary hearing testimony established that Shadrick assaulted Ba-Abbad while intoxicated and forcibly took Ba-Abbad's cellphone during the fight. Police have said Shadrick's back was turned when he was struck from behind.
A relative of Shadrick's who did not want to be identified contacted the Tulsa World expressing frustration at the prospect of Ba-Abbad's being released with aid from Saudi Arabia and possibly avoiding a trial.
The office of the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Houston did not return a request for comment by Thursday evening.
"The government of Saudi Arabia attempted to post a cash bond for (Ba-Abbad) on Tuesday of $500,000," Collier said. "I can't name names, but that is concerning.
"If you Google it, you will see it is not uncommon for the government of Saudi Arabia to post bonds in the United States for serious offenses, and then they go to Saudi Arabia and are never prosecuted. I can't say that was the plan for this case, but I can say I have been told that is a common thing."
Collier's motion cites statements from Tulsa Police Lt. Chase Calhoun, who claimed that Saudi Arabia has a system to "effectuate the return of criminal defendants to Saudi Arabia and then refuses to extradite them to stand trial."
He also alleged that Calhoun said Saudi Arabian officials attempt to obtain a release before a judge orders the seizure of a defendant's passport, which Special Judge April Seibert did on Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.
Collier said Seibert also ordered Ba-Abbad to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from Tulsa International Airport.
The Williamette Week newspaper in Williamette, Oregon, reported in 2017 that the Saudi Arabian consulate in Los Angeles posted a $100,000 bond for a man charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Oregon. The man fled the country, according to the newspaper, which reported that authorities had no legal authority to force him to stay.
The article quoted an official describing such situations as a "rare" occurrence, and Collier said he has never heard of it taking place locally. But he suggested that Ba-Abbad could still leave the country through other methods, such as crossing the Canadian border.
A Canadian government website indicates that the country remains closed with limited exceptions to foreign nationals, including Americans, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This court has no power to compel (Ba-Abbad's) attendance or make him stand trial for his crime should he enter Saudi Arabia, which Lieutenant Calhoun informs the state this has happened in similar circumstances after Saudi Arabia has posted bond for other defendants," Collier wrote in the motion to revoke.
But Adler said the state's rationale behind asking that Ba-Abbad remain jailed is racist, and he said reports that other Saudi Arabian citizens have escaped the United States do not mean Ba-Abbad will attempt to do so.
He also contended that Ba-Abbad should have been able to get released before his preliminary hearing, which was the day after the attempt to post bond that Collier described. Adler went on to say that even those with serious charges have a legal right to have a court determine an appropriate bail amount.
"Anybody that's on bond posted by any person could potentially try to run. But before you deny somebody's bail you have to have really good, strong reasons and specific evidentiary findings to justify that, not just the possibility that it could happen," he said.
"That possibility exists with every single person who posts bond on any kind of case."
