Sapulpa woman charged with first-degree murder after Pryor man overdoses on Fentanyl

A Sapulpa woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in Mayes County after a Pryor man she is accused of giving "fent pressed" fentanyl died of an overdose in June, according to court records.
Donielle Brigance, 27, with listed addresses in the northeast Sapulpa area, is charged in Mayes County District Court with first-degree murder and unlawful delivery and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with the death of Aaron Tyler Jenks.
On June 9, police responding to a reported death in Pryor found Jenks slumped over a coffee table in the living room, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday. Jenks appeared to have overdosed, as a powdery white substance was found next to him on the table.
The substance was later identified as fentanyl and alprazolam, a generic name for Xanax, according to the affidavit. Fentanyl, alprazolam and oxycodone were found in Jenks' blood by the medical examiner.
Investigators later found that Jenks had been prescribed oxycodone, alprazolam and dextroamp-amphetamin between July 1, 2020, and May 27, according to the affidavit.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jenks' phone and identified Brigance as the one who supplied the fentanyl to Jenks. Text messages showed numerous conversations between Jenks and Brigance regarding fentanyl, which was identified in the messages as "fent pressed," with the most recent sale being 20 pills for $700 on June 7.
There was no indication that Jenks was buying fentanyl from anyone other than Brigance, according to the affidavit.
A Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent and Pryor detective interviewed Brigance, who said she had an opiate addiction to fentanyl pressed pills.
Brigance reportedly had reassured Jenks of the dangerous nature of fentanyl and had warned him not to overdose.
"The defendant (Brigance) knew that the drug could seem deadly from those messages" but continued to sell drugs to Jenks, the affidavit states. "Jenks was on his prescription that he was issued by a doctor for over a year, and never took a lethal amount until the defendant's fentanyl was introduced to Jenks."
Brigance was arrested Tuesday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics on a possession complaint and a Mayes County hold.