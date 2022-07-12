Sapulpa man, woman, adult daughter found dead in likely double-murder, suicide, police say

Three people are dead after a man shot his wife and adult daughter before taking his own life, Sapulpa police said Tuesday.

The family had not been heard from for a while, Sapulpa Police Maj. Jason Deloache said, so a man who knew them went to check on them about 4:15 p.m. Monday at their northeast Sapulpa home on Canyon Road.

The man found a woman lying on the floor and thought she was dead, so he left the house and called the police, Deloache said.

When police arrived, they confirmed that the woman was dead and found another woman dead in the bedroom before finding the man dead at the back of the house.

All three of the people had been shot, Deloache said.

Police think the man, 80, shot his daughter, 50, and his wife, 77, and then himself. All three lived in the house.

"In a smaller town, this is not something we're used to on a daily basis or even a yearly basis," Deloache said. "It has an impact, especially on the people who lived in the neighborhood or who knew them. It's traumatic for the officers who went in and found them and experienced it. It's tough on everybody."

He said police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and no note has been found.

"They're trying to figure (the reason) out, but that's hard because … no one from the house is left," he said.

Police ruled out the man who found the family as a suspect, Deloache said, and all evidence found so far points to it "definitely being a murder-suicide."