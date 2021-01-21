Sapulpa man gets 60 years for child sex abuse after pleading guilty in federal court

A judge Thursday sentenced a Sapulpa man to 60 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of post-custody supervision after he pleaded guilty to various child sex abuse and child pornography charges, according to the Tulsa U.S. Attorney’s office.
U.S. District Judge John Dowdell ordered the prison term for Ryan David Miller, 34, after turning away a prosecutor’s request that a 100-year term was more appropriate.
Miller pleaded guilty Aug. 6 in Tulsa federal court to sexual exploitation of a child, advertising child pornography and possession of child porn.
A court appointed representative for the children, 8 and 10 years old, told Dowdell during Miller’s sentencing hearing that they had expressed “sheer terror” at the thought of interacting with Miller in the future.
“Pedophiles like Ryan Miller belong in prison where they no longer have access to children,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement. “Miller not only molested two young children, he boasted about it online and shared images of the abuse to an online group frequented by pedophiles.
“Fortunately, an undercover FBI agent was in search of child predators that day and discovered Miller’s heinous crimes. I’m thankful for Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Nassar and Edward Snow who take on these challenging cases and fight for the child victims.”
Miller was arrested after the undercover FBI agent Shores mentioned had received a online message from Miller Feb. 3 via Kik, a multimedia messaging app.
During his online conversation with the undercover agent, Miller explained in detail sexual abuse he had committed against a 10-year-old male and an 8-year-old female and provided child pornography images of the female victim, according to court records.
Miller later admitted to abusing one of the two children at least 20 times and the other at least four times, according to the U.S. attorney.
A prosecutor urged Dowdell to sentence Miller to 100 years, the equivalent of a life term, as recommended by sentencing guidelines.
“As evidenced by his massive and horrific child pornography collection ... Miller possesses an intense prurient sexual interest in young children, which is highly unlikely to cease and likewise can only be mitigated with a guideline sentence of 100 years,” Nassar wrote in a court filing.
Miller’s public defender had requested a “sentence of less than the rest of his life in prison,” arguing that recidivism declines as inmates age.
But Nassar countered that while recidivism in general typically declines with age, at least one study has shown that 1 in 5 sex offenders who served more than 10 years went on to reoffend.