Sapulpa man gets 60 years for child sex abuse after pleading guilty in federal court

Miller was arrested after the undercover FBI agent Shores mentioned had received a online message from Miller Feb. 3 via Kik, a multimedia messaging app.

During his online conversation with the undercover agent, Miller explained in detail sexual abuse he had committed against a 10-year-old male and an 8-year-old female and provided child pornography images of the female victim, according to court records.

Miller later admitted to abusing one of the two children at least 20 times and the other at least four times, according to the U.S. attorney.

A prosecutor urged Dowdell to sentence Miller to 100 years, the equivalent of a life term, as recommended by sentencing guidelines.

“As evidenced by his massive and horrific child pornography collection ... Miller possesses an intense prurient sexual interest in young children, which is highly unlikely to cease and likewise can only be mitigated with a guideline sentence of 100 years,” Nassar wrote in a court filing.

Miller’s public defender had requested a “sentence of less than the rest of his life in prison,” arguing that recidivism declines as inmates age.

But Nassar countered that while recidivism in general typically declines with age, at least one study has shown that 1 in 5 sex offenders who served more than 10 years went on to reoffend.

