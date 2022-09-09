Sand Springs woman accused of porch piracy faces federal charges

A woman accused as a porch pirate faces federal charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment complex mailbox and used the loot to make fraudulent purchases.

Lori Ann Bailey, 42, of Sand Springs has been charged with bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and theft or receipt of stolen mail, according to a U.S. District of Northern Oklahoma news release.

Also facing similar charges in Pawnee County, Bailey is accused of multiple porch piracy package thefts from Nov. 3 to Dec. 22, 2021. Federal prosecutors allege she was in possession of stolen mail including checks in August 2021. In May 2022, Bailey allegedly used a debit card stolen from an apartment complex mailbox to make $750 in purchases.

In May 2022, Bailey allegedly used a debit card stolen from an apartment complex mailbox to make $750 in purchases at Burlington, Reasor’s, IHOP, Walmart and AutoZone, according to a probable cause affidavit. Two weeks later, Bailey allegedly attempted to pass a forged and fraudulent check.

Bailey has several past convictions on similar charges, including false impersonation in 2006, concealing stolen property and burglary in 2009. The following year she was convicted of uttering a forged instrument multiple times and obtaining money under false pretense.

In 2018, Tulsa County prosecutors secured 12 convictions against Bailey including identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, using a counterfeit ID and uttering a forged instrument.

Online court records show a hearing scheduled for Bailey next week in Pawnee County District Court, where she was charged in August with a pattern of criminal offenses, second-degree burglary, porch piracy and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bailey, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is being prosecuted in federal court for crimes allegedly committed in Indian Country.