 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs woman accused of porch piracy faces federal charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman accused as a porch pirate faces federal charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment complex mailbox and used the loot to make fraudulent purchases.

Lori Ann Bailey federal indictment

Bailey

Lori Ann Bailey, 42, of Sand Springs has been charged with bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and theft or receipt of stolen mail, according to a U.S. District of Northern Oklahoma news release.

Also facing similar charges in Pawnee County, Bailey is accused of multiple porch piracy package thefts from Nov. 3 to Dec. 22, 2021. Federal prosecutors allege she was in possession of stolen mail including checks in August 2021. In May 2022, Bailey allegedly used a debit card stolen from an apartment complex mailbox to make $750 in purchases.

In May 2022, Bailey allegedly used a debit card stolen from an apartment complex mailbox to make $750 in purchases at Burlington, Reasor’s, IHOP, Walmart and AutoZone, according to a probable cause affidavit. Two weeks later, Bailey allegedly attempted to pass a forged and fraudulent check.

People are also reading…

Bailey has several past convictions on similar charges, including false impersonation in 2006, concealing stolen property and burglary in 2009. The following year she was convicted of uttering a forged instrument multiple times and obtaining money under false pretense.

In 2018, Tulsa County prosecutors secured 12 convictions against Bailey including identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, using a counterfeit ID and uttering a forged instrument. 

Online court records show a hearing scheduled for Bailey next week in Pawnee County District Court, where she was charged in August with a pattern of criminal offenses, second-degree burglary, porch piracy and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bailey, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is being prosecuted in federal court for crimes allegedly committed in Indian Country. 

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigating fatal hit and run

Police investigating fatal hit and run

Police were called to an auto pedestrian accident at 1100 N Mingo around 5:14 in the morning. After arriving on the scene, officers learned the victim was deceased and they suspect had fled the scene.

Watch Now: Related Video

China discovers new lunar mineral on moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert