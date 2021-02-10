Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Staci Smith's friend, family saw trouble brewing, they say

Staci Smith had a passion for helping people, friends and relatives say.

“She had a very rough beginning herself, and she cared about what other people are going through,” said Kathy Gross, Smith’s aunt. “That’s part of what landed her in that situation — that desire to try to make things better.”

The “situation” Gross refers to is what she and others say was a sometimes abusive relationship that ultimately led to Smith’s death at the hands of the father of her two youngest children, whom he also killed.

Gross and her sisters, Carol Gross and Wendy Woodworth, and their mother, Betty Gross, now face the devastating task of burying the niece and granddaughter they loved and raised together after Smith’s mother took her own life when Smith, 41, was very young.

Compounding their profound loss are the deaths of Smith’s two youngest children, River, 4, and Piper, 2.

“We’re all still in shock — a little bit numb, which has made us able to just kind of keep going,” said Kathy Gross, who lives in China but returned to Sand Springs last week to be with her family. “But we also all have a very strong Christian faith, and we believe that she’s in God’s hands and the babies are in God’s hands.