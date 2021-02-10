Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Phillip Ross' friends say he had been moving beyond troubled past

SAND SPRINGS — The Sand Springs man who killed his family before taking his own life had a troubled past but had been moving beyond it — thanks, in large part, to the girlfriend who died at his hands, his best friend said last week.
Kaleb Burgess said Phillip Ross, whom he had known for nearly 15 years, had long battled depression, addiction and anger issues.
But Burgess said Ross rededicated himself to overcoming those demons when his life began falling into place, first with a serious girlfriend, Staci Smith, and then with the arrival of each of their two daughters.
“Staci was the first long-term relationship that seemed right (for him) to me,” Burgess said. “He understood that, too. He told me that. All he wanted to do was make her happy and take care of them.”
When Smith was pregnant with their oldest daughter, Ross became a changed man, Burgess said.
“I had never seen that side of him,” he said. “He was so excited.
“He was serious (about the relationship) before that, but after that, he was off the charts.”
Burgess said few people “could have ever guessed that Phillip would become the dad that he did.”
Sand Springs police say Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, fatally stabbed Anastacia Lynne “Staci” Smith, 41, and the couple’s two young daughters – River Gale Ross, 4, and Piper Ann Ross, 2 – before taking his own life either late Jan. 30 or early Jan. 31 at the family’s home in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.
Ross’ mother found the bodies that Saturday when she couldn’t reach them by telephone to confirm plans for her to babysit the children that evening so that Ross and Smith could go out to celebrate Smith’s birthday, which had been the previous week.
‘There were times he slipped’
Burgess can’t comprehend what happened – or why. In grasping for answers, he reaches back to Ross’ past. He said Ross was on medication for depression and anger issues and was under a doctor’s care.
“And I know there were times he slipped,” he said. “I feel like that probably was a factor in some of their issues.”
But Burgess said Smith was the salve to Ross’ problems, not the source of them.
“In fact, when Staci came about, it felt like it made things easier,” he said. “He was able to identify these triggers and actions much quicker, because he had something to lose.
“He always had her first in his mind. I hadn’t seen that out of him before Staci, and I knew him a long time.
“The way that they loved each other was like what you would read in a book,” Burgess said. “Not to be cliché, but that’s absolutely what it was.”
Burgess said he wishes he could have known that Ross was still so deeply troubled.
“I don’t feel like he had reached out as much as he should have,” he said. “He didn’t bring it up a lot because he was trying to get away from that.”
Ross was born in California, Burgess said. He said Ross was adopted and that it was an open adoption. But his adoptive mother moved to Oklahoma, and contact with his biological family dried up.
Burgess said Ross attended Broken Arrow High School in the mid-2000s but did not graduate.
He said Ross hadn’t been in contact with his birth family for a number of years but went to California in 2014 or 2015 to meet with his siblings and stayed about a month.
He had just recently been in contact with his father for the first time in 15 years, Burgess said.
But Burgess, who lives in Lowry City, Missouri, had been in very close contact with Ross, more days than not, since they first met about 14 years ago.
Burgess had moved to Tulsa with his girlfriend and her family and took a job at a south Tulsa grocery store as an overnight stocker. Ross was a checker at the store.
Although the two didn’t converse at first, Burgess said he quickly saw a kindred spirit.
“This guy had lip rings, dyed black hair … black clothes,” he said. “I was a shy kid, but he looked like me.”
One evening, as Burgess was clocking out, Ross was clocking in and had on a T-shirt for the band Slipknot.
The heavy metal band is Burgess’ favorite, and he was emboldened to say so to Ross, who said he felt the same.
“That’s how we clicked,” Burgess said. “From there, we were together every day after that. I’ll remember it forever.”
‘He was my best friend’
Burgess struggles to reconcile the man he knew with what the man did last month.
“He was my best friend. He was a stand-up guy. One of the best people I’ve ever known,” he said. “He was the first in if anything was wrong, the person that would try to shed some light and just help you when things were rough.
“He always had something positive to say.”
Another friend, Jonathan Raines, said Ross was “just a big teddy bear.”
He remembered meeting Ross at a Halloween party where Ross was supposed to be Batman.
“He was just this big guy in this tight onesie walking around my house, and we just all hit it off,” he said.
Raines, of Joplin, described Ross as the protector of their group of friends.
“It was like a little brotherhood,” he said. “He had so much love in his heart for the people who were close to him, and for the people who weren’t close to him, he welcomed them with open arms.”
That included Staci Smith, when Ross brought her into his inner circle.
Burgess said Ross and Smith met at a Hideaway restaurant in Tulsa where they both were working.
Smith “was in a relationship that wasn’t going too well, so Phillip was there … giving someone positive feedback, giving them the courage they needed to make the decision they needed to make.”
‘She was exactly what he needed’
“Staci saw that and fell in love with him, like we all did,” he said.
“She was exactly what he needed,” Burgess said. “They were perfect.”
Raines added: “When all of us were in a room together, the world didn’t exist. It was just us. And for her to be able to get his attention like that, it was really something special.”
Burgess said Ross found even more of what he needed when the couple’s two daughters came along.
“That was his greatest joy,” he said. “I can say with 110 percent confidence that the greatest thing in his life was being a father.
“Once River was born, Phillip was the most protective father. He was the ideal father.”
Raines added: “That was just Phillip’s nature, even in our group. He was the biggest person out of us, so he was the protector. He just felt like he was the one who was supposed to protect the ones he loved.”
Burgess’ wife, Sheena Burgess, said the attention to parenting was something Ross and Smith shared.
“Staci was very quiet sometimes and a little bit shy, but she had so much patience with the girls,” she said. “Their babies were their priorities.”
But Smith could always make time for her friends, she added.
“She was really down to earth and a good person,” she said. “I could talk to her about anything. She was just beautiful inside and out.”
Ross and Smith and the Burgesses spent time together as often as they could, even when living in different states, Kaleb Burgess said.
“We liked to just catch up. … We liked to go swimming. We liked to play pool – catch up and just hang out,” he said.
“I missed Phillip every day that he wasn’t here. Phillip is my true family. I missed him more than I missed some of my own blood.”
The foursome easily transitioned to a sixsome when River and Piper came along, he said.
“River was more like her dad in her attitude and her matter-of-factness,” he said. “Piper was more the curious one – like the equal half of both” Ross and Smith.
“But River was the female version of Phillip.”
‘What happened wasn’t Phillip’
All of those happy memories just compound the confusion and anger Burgess feels now.
“What happened wasn’t Phillip,” he said.
He acknowledges there was some violence in Ross’ past, but he said it was “never with Staci. Mostly like with men” who were a threat to people he loved.
“His anger came out of love,” Raines said. “If you messed with something that Phillip loved, he was going to let you know about it. (But) he was very happy-go-lucky and would never instigate anything.”
Raines said that when he first saw news reports the day the bodies were found, the photos of a car in front of the home with police tape made him think initially that the family had died in a car accident.
But when he learned the truth, he said, “I just could not fathom anything like that.”
Burgess was notified of the tragedy by a friend who went to the scene to ask police what had happened.
“Naïve me wanted to believe that someone had entered the home and done that, and that’s what I tried to convince myself at that point,” he said.
“But under Phillip’s watch, that would not happen.”
Raines added: “For whatever reason, something happened that night that put him in a place that we can’t figure out.”
Raines hopes others will learn from the tragedy.
“Everything can be OK on the outside. There are things that are not OK on the inside,” he said. “If you know somebody who is struggling or maybe has been struggling – just check your friends.”
As horrific as the events are, though, Burgess said he can’t walk out on the friend who never left his side.
“Are we incredibly angry? Yeah, we are,” he said. “And I’ll never forgive him for it. But it doesn’t stop me from loving him.”
