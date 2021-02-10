Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Phillip Ross' friends say he had been moving beyond troubled past

“He always had her first in his mind. I hadn’t seen that out of him before Staci, and I knew him a long time.

“The way that they loved each other was like what you would read in a book,” Burgess said. “Not to be cliché, but that’s absolutely what it was.”

Burgess said he wishes he could have known that Ross was still so deeply troubled.

“I don’t feel like he had reached out as much as he should have,” he said. “He didn’t bring it up a lot because he was trying to get away from that.”

Ross was born in California, Burgess said. He said Ross was adopted and that it was an open adoption. But his adoptive mother moved to Oklahoma, and contact with his biological family dried up.

Burgess said Ross attended Broken Arrow High School in the mid-2000s but did not graduate.

He said Ross hadn’t been in contact with his birth family for a number of years but went to California in 2014 or 2015 to meet with his siblings and stayed about a month.

He had just recently been in contact with his father for the first time in 15 years, Burgess said.