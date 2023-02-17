A 17-year-old has been charged as a youthful offender in a gang-related drive-by shooting that put a 6-year-old girl in intensive care last month.

One of two Sand Springs teens charged in the mid-January north Tulsa shooting, Henry Jaramillo reportedly admitted to being the shooter. He provided police a video of him carrying out the attack, in which a victim was struck in the chest as she sat on her living room couch on a Sunday morning.

The child was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Rocky Serna, 19, reportedly told police he is a gang member and drove Jaramillo to the address near Yale Avenue and Apache Street, where Jaramillo carried out the shooting while Serna filmed video.

Jaramillo turned himself into police the day after the shooting, and both defendants showed investigators the video of the shooting, reports state.

The home's video surveillance system also captured footage of the shooting, which reportedly showed a truck Tulsa police recognized from a previous shooting investigation as being associated with Serna.

Officers pulled Serna over in the truck later that day and arrested him after a search warrant was served at his home, revealing a pistol with a caliber matching that of the cartridge cases found at the scene. Serna had an active protective order against him, precluding him from legally possessing a firearm.

Serna was booked into the Tulsa County jail Jan. 16 and posted $200,000 bond to be released from custody Jan. 23, according to documentation provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Jaramillo, who is charged as a youthful offender and has other pending juvenile cases, was released from custody Jan. 18 on $100,000 bond with restrictions, according to court minutes.

They each face charges of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and gang-related offense. Serna additionally faces one count of violation of a protective order, and the teen is charged in several other pending misdemeanor and felony cases in Tulsa County including counts of drug trafficking, property destruction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tulsa police investigators have told the Tulsa World it is common for members of gangs to encourage their juvenile associates to carry out the most egregious means of achieving their criminal goals because the juvenile justice system has a rehabilitative focus rather than the purely punitive design of the adult side.

The drive-by shooting charge, an 85% crime, falls under the same state statute as shooting with intent to kill and carries a similar sentencing range of two years to life in prison. The SWIK range is zero to life.

Serna appeared at the courthouse for an out-of-custody arraignment Thursday, but the matter was rescheduled to late March so he could attain an attorney. A preliminary hearing in Jaramillo's case is slated for late February.

