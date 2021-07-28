Sand Springs man charged with negligent homicide in June 2020 collision

A Sand Springs man was arrested Monday after being charged with negligent homicide in a fatal collision that occurred last year on Oklahoma 97.

Heverto Duran Jr., 23, is charged in connection with the June 21, 2020, death of John Franklin George, 55, of Mannford. Authorities said Duran's 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe failed to stop at a stop sign at the 55th Street intersection and hit George's Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived, EMSA personnel had already pronounced George dead, according to an affidavit.

Troopers determined that Duran was driving east on 55th Street and failed to yield at the stop sign before turning north onto the highway and into the path of George's southbound motorcycle about 2 p.m.

George was thrown from the motorcycle and hit his head on Duran's SUV, according to the affidavit.

Duran was charged with negligent homicide and failure to yield, both misdemeanors. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday night and was released on $5,100 bond, according to online jail records.

