 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs man charged with negligent homicide in June 2020 collision
0 Comments

Sand Springs man charged with negligent homicide in June 2020 collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072921-tul-nws-duran-heverto

Duran

 Tulsa County jail

A Sand Springs man was arrested Monday after being charged with negligent homicide in a fatal collision that occurred last year on Oklahoma 97.

Heverto Duran Jr., 23, is charged in connection with the June 21, 2020, death of John Franklin George, 55, of Mannford. Authorities said Duran's 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe failed to stop at a stop sign at the 55th Street intersection and hit George's Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived, EMSA personnel had already pronounced George dead, according to an affidavit.

Troopers determined that Duran was driving east on 55th Street and failed to yield at the stop sign before turning north onto the highway and into the path of George's southbound motorcycle about 2 p.m.

George was thrown from the motorcycle and hit his head on Duran's SUV, according to the affidavit.

Duran was charged with negligent homicide and failure to yield, both misdemeanors. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday night and was released on $5,100 bond, according to online jail records.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News