Saint Francis shooting victim: Amanda Glenn was always the one to show up — until she didn't

Amanda Glenn was always there.

“She was always the first person to offer help. The first person to help and the last one to leave,” said Glenn’s sister-in-law Kristin McPherson.

But on Wednesday night, when Glenn should have been arriving home in Sand Springs after work, she wasn’t there.

Hours passed before authorities confirmed for her family that Glenn was among the victims of the mass shooting on the campus of the Saint Francis Health System.

Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, who also was killed and who had been the gunman’s primary target, Tulsa police said.

She is survived by her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe Glenn, 18, and Ian Glenn, 16.

The last her family heard from Glenn was a text message in which she said there was an active shooter on the floor and that she was scared and was going to hide under a desk, family friend Jeremy Wolfe said.

Glenn had worked in the office for the last several years but had worked in the medical field for nearly two decades.

“She loved being in the medical field and helping people,” McPherson said. “She was just always putting other people before herself.”

Amanda and Beau Glenn had been married for 19 years, although they had known each other much longer, "probably since middle school,” McPherson said, adding that they “had never spent a night apart.”

Until Wednesday.

The couple both graduated from Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School in 2000. Their son Gabe graduated two weeks ago with Charles Page’s Class of 2022, and Ian attends the school now.

Family — actual relatives and unofficial family members alike — was all-important to Amanda Glenn, said Wolfe, who has been friends with Beau Glenn since childhood.

“As a mother, she was always there at her kids’ games — just a big-time family person,” he said.

“In fact, we used to joke that she was my second wife, and my wife was Beau’s second wife.”

McPherson said Glenn “loved her boys — Beau and their sons. Just so much love.”

“She was always smiling and happy — the type of person who never had anything bad to say about someone,” she said.

“She was always positive and just full of joy.”

Wolfe said Glenn “was a wonderful person — loving, caring, fun to be around, outgoing. She was just a normal, all-around good person.”

“You could always use her company,” he said. “You don’t come across those types of people that often that you can associate with and enjoy their company and never get tired of them.”

McPherson said the family is “just trying to process what happened” but that they’re “surrounded by lots of friends” at her and Beau Glenn’s parents’ house.

“Sand Springs has just stepped up to support us all,” she said.

“We’re just trying to make sense of it, and it doesn’t make sense.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/GlennFamily.

