Saint Francis Hospital security officers shoot at 'belligerent' visitor in parking lot

Security officers fired shots at a man who attempted to hit them with his car outside Saint Francis Hospital on Friday afternoon, the Saint Francis Health System reported in a press statement.

According to Saint Francis, a man came to the campus at 61st Street and Yale Avenue to visit a patient. He "became belligerent to the front desk staff," and security officers escorted him to his vehicle. 

After continuing to verbally abuse the officers, he got into his vehicle and rammed into the security vehicle. He then sped toward the officers, attempting to hit them, Saint Francis said in the press statement.

The officers, who were not hit, "fired one shot each at the vehicle in self-defense," according to the statement.

The man then drove west out of the hospital's main driveway and crashed into a transponder, the release stated.

The Tulsa Police Department responded quickly, Saint Francis reported.

No further information was available Friday evening.

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

