Rotarians hear from Tulsa police chief on Saint Francis shooting, staffing shortages, gun violence

The medical building at the center of a flood of 911 calls reporting a shooting was silent as the first pair of officers entered and cleared room after room.

"There was no screaming; there were no alarms going off. It was just silence," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told the Tulsa Rotary Club at the First United Methodist Church, 1115 S. Boulder Ave., on Wednesday.

The law enforcement leader was asked to speak on his department's response to the June mass killing at the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus, and his words painted a picture of what the first pair of officers at the scene experienced as they moved through the unfamiliar orthopedic center.

"They can see that something has happened because they can see that there is broken glass everywhere; they can see shell casings," Franklin said.

The striking sound of a gunshot ultimately sent them speeding to its source, he said, where they discovered that the shooter had killed himself.

"You know the rest from there," Franklin said.

The Muskogee man, Michael Louis, 45, had bought a pistol at a pawn shop a few days before the shooting and an AR-style rifle mere hours before, Franklin said.

Rotary members later questioned whether the facts influenced his stance on gun control.

Franklin described himself as a "Second-Amendment guy" but said he doesn't have any problem submitting to procedures meant to keep guns out of the hands of wrongdoers.

In the weeks after the shooting, he spoke decisively about the factors contributing to what he called the "wild, wild west" streets of Tulsa, including the state's "constitutional carry" law, straw firearm purchases and ghost guns — firearms that lack commercial serial numbers.

"But there also needs to be additional things done with our mental health — even what our kids are hearing and seeing on social media," Franklin said, warning of the normalization of violence. "We've got to take some responsibility ourselves. We have got to invest in our kids, in our youth, and in us."

"Rotarian of the Day" Brendon Franklin, one of the police chief's two adult sons and a financial advisor, poked fun at his father while introducing him as the club's keynote speaker, joking that Wendell Franklin's landing the chief's role in February 2020 spurred COVID-19.

The chief later said he views the current deterioration of society as one of the main problems his officers face, and he attributes much of it to the trauma of the pandemic.

2022 likely will be one of the deadliest years in Tulsa's history, Franklin said, adding that the majority of homicides happen for no "rhyme or reason."

"It's just people hating people and having access to a gun and using that firearm in the heat of the moment," Franklin said. "That's what we're up against."

Into the swing of the second half of the year, Tulsa sat at 48 homicides Wednesday afternoon. There were 62 total last year, and 2017 recorded the most at 83, according to Tulsa World records that date to 1989.

In the midst of the violence, Franklin said his officers are outmatched in firearms and equipment by some criminals roaming the streets, but he still holds staffing shortages as his priority.

Authorized to support more than 940 sworn personnel, the Tulsa Police Department has about 780 working officers, Franklin said Wednesday.

Although the department's college degree requirement is something he assesses continuously, Franklin said he's focused on the hiring hurdles of finding quality candidates who want to call Tulsa home.

The first officer at the Natalie Building shooting had just completed a run-of-the-mill traffic stop yielding a citation less than a mile away, Franklin said.

Two minutes later, he and another officer were outside the building, readying their rifles and heading inside.

"We're asked to do more and more every day: smile, take that report and be hospitable to people," Franklin said of police officers. "And then we're also asked to run into that building and stop that guy from shooting a bunch of people. Where's the balance in that?

"How do you recruit that proper person to fill that uniform?"

