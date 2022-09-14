 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roommate arrested after fatal stabbing in north Tulsa

Police have arrested the roommate of a man who died from a stabbing in north Tulsa on Tuesday.

Eli Louis Brown, 42, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, according to Tulsa County jail records.

Officers were called to the Seminole Hills apartments near Utica Avenue and Virgin Street about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, where a resident had come home and found David Burnside, 68, stabbed to death.

The man and did not live in the apartment but “had permission” to be there, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Tuesday.

Brown

