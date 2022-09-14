Roommate arrested after fatal stabbing in north Tulsa

Police have arrested the roommate of a man who died from a stabbing in north Tulsa on Tuesday.
Eli Louis Brown, 42, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, according to Tulsa County jail records.
Officers were called to the Seminole Hills apartments near Utica Avenue and Virgin Street about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, where a resident had come home and found David Burnside, 68, stabbed to death.
The man and did not live in the apartment but “had permission” to be there, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Tuesday.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.