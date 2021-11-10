Romanian national sentenced to prison in ATM shimming scheme

Jianu was identified on security camera footage as one of three people seen installing and removing the devices.

Prosecutors said at the time charges were filed that over 100 customer accounts were hit by the scam.

Authorities caught a break in the investigation when an ATM security camera in Albuquerque, New Mexico, recorded a fraudulent cash withdrawal and one of the suspects, identified only as “M.M.”

The security camera also recorded the license tag of a rented Toyota driven by M.M. The vehicle was returned to a rental agency in Las Vegas, where a Mercedes was rented by a man later identified as Jianu, according to court records.

Investigators tracked Jianu’s movements via the internal global positioning satellite system in the rented Mercedes he was driving from Las Vegas to the Chicago area, where he was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant issued in Michigan.

When stopped, the driver produced a Belgian passport that was believed to have been lost or stolen in June. A check of the driver’s fingerprints revealed that he was wanted for similar crimes dating back to 2009 in Michigan under the name Iancu Oviduu Florea.