Romanian national sentenced in ATM shimming scheme

A Romanian national who admitted to creating and using fake ATM cards with stolen credit union account information was sentenced to time already served in federal custody, plus restitution.
Iancu Ovidiu Florea, 53, also known as Iancu Jianu, was ordered to pay $79,660 in restitution to Tinker Federal Credit Union and to serve five years of supervised release.
Florea admitted in August to participating in an ATM "shimming" or "skimming" operation with several other Romanian nationals beginning in July 2019.
Skimmers are placed over ATM card readers to read the magnetic strips on cards; shimmers read the chips on chip cards.
The devices, along with tiny cameras used to record debit and credit card personal identification numbers, were installed on ATMs at four Tinker Federal Credit Union branch locations in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas between July 21 and Aug. 3.
The devices would record customer account information along with their PINs.
Florea admitted to using the information to create fake ATM cards that were used to withdraw cash in other cities from customer accounts in transactions ranging from $80 to $1,000. Prosecutors said when charges were filed that more than 100 customer accounts were hit by the scam.
Investigators said at the time an arrest warrant was issued for Florea in 2019 that they believed his real name was Iancu Jianu and that he had been traveling the U.S. on a stolen Belgian passport.
He was identified on security camera footage as one of three people seen installing and removing the devices.
Authorities caught a break in the investigation when an ATM security camera in Albuquerque, New Mexico, recorded a fraudulent cash withdrawal and one of the criminals, identified in documents only as “M.M.”
The security camera also recorded the license tag of a rented Toyota driven by M.M. The vehicle was returned to a rental agency in Las Vegas, where a Mercedes was rented by a man later identified as Jianu, according to court records.
Investigators tracked Jianu’s movements via the internal global positioning satellite system in the rented Mercedes he was driving from Las Vegas to the Chicago area, where he was arrested on a federal warrant issued in Michigan.
When stopped, the driver produced a Belgian passport that was believed to have been lost or stolen in June. A check of the driver’s fingerprints revealed that he was wanted for similar crimes dating back to 2009 in Michigan under the name Iancu Oviduu Florea.
Investigators used the United Kingdom police system to determine that the man was Jianu, who was sought by Interpol for unspecified crimes.
Co-defendant Marinel Muchie pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Muchie is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1.