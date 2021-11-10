Romanian national sentenced in ATM shimming scheme

A Romanian national who admitted to creating and using fake ATM cards with stolen credit union account information was sentenced to time already served in federal custody, plus restitution.

Iancu Ovidiu Florea, 53, also known as Iancu Jianu, was ordered to pay $79,660 in restitution to Tinker Federal Credit Union and to serve five years of supervised release.

Florea admitted in August to participating in an ATM "shimming" or "skimming" operation with several other Romanian nationals beginning in July 2019.

Skimmers are placed over ATM card readers to read the magnetic strips on cards; shimmers read the chips on chip cards.

The devices, along with tiny cameras used to record debit and credit card personal identification numbers, were installed on ATMs at four Tinker Federal Credit Union branch locations in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas between July 21 and Aug. 3.

The devices would record customer account information along with their PINs.

Florea admitted to using the information to create fake ATM cards that were used to withdraw cash in other cities from customer accounts in transactions ranging from $80 to $1,000. Prosecutors said when charges were filed that more than 100 customer accounts were hit by the scam.