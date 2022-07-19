 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roland man arrested in fatal shooting in eastern Oklahoma town, OSBI says

  • Updated
  • 0
072022-tul-nws-nichols-cody

Nichols

 Courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

A Roland man was killed early Monday morning, and another Roland man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to the death, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Roland police officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Monday, in the 100 block of Nichols Street. When officers arrived, Cody Nichols, 34, told officers he shot Stephen Moravac, 42, the OSBI said.

Emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Moravac, and he was transported to a Fort Smith, Arkansas, hospital where he died.

Nichols was arrested on Tuesday, the OSBI said, on a first-degree manslaughter complaint.

The Roland Police Department requested the OSBI to lead the investigation.

Roland is located in Sequoyah County, near the Arkansas border, about 110 miles southeast of Tulsa.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Police say the homeowner noticed around 4 a.m. Thursday that a generator, a weed eater, and a chainsaw were missing from his garage. He filed a police report and later noticed that the generator appeared for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Officers worked with the home owner to set up a meet with the suspect and fictional buyer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares where he feels closest to his mother

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert