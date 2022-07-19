Roland man arrested in fatal shooting in eastern Oklahoma town, OSBI says

A Roland man was killed early Monday morning, and another Roland man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to the death, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Roland police officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Monday, in the 100 block of Nichols Street. When officers arrived, Cody Nichols, 34, told officers he shot Stephen Moravac, 42, the OSBI said.

Emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Moravac, and he was transported to a Fort Smith, Arkansas, hospital where he died.

Nichols was arrested on Tuesday, the OSBI said, on a first-degree manslaughter complaint.

The Roland Police Department requested the OSBI to lead the investigation.

Roland is located in Sequoyah County, near the Arkansas border, about 110 miles southeast of Tulsa.