Rogers County judge dismisses over 100 criminal cases, citing McGirt ruling

But those rulings and others addressing the McGirt ruling, which was issued in July, have yet to come forth.

“We understand it’s likely this is where it’s headed, what we have opposed is doing anything before we get a decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals,” Ballard said, referring to an expansion of the ruling to include the Cherokee and three other tribes whose treaties are similar to the Muscogee (Creek): the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole.

Ballard said it would be “apocalyptic if we start dismissing cases before the Court of Criminal Appeals makes their decision.”

“I worry about the decision yesterday, but I think it is probably the best outcome we could have hoped for because it gives us time to transfer as many of these cases to the federal government and the tribes,” Ballard said.

The district attorney said he believes if the McGirt decision is expanded to include other tribal jurisdictions that it would be “catastrophic for Oklahoma.”