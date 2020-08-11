A Rogers County Sheriff's deputy is on paid administrative leave Tuesday morning after reportedly shooting and killing a man fighting with deputies after a chase.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said what began as a traffic stop about 2 a.m. at 161st East Avenue and Admiral Place ended with the fatal shooting on 129th East Avenue near the I-44 overpass when the man reached for and partially unholstered a deputy's firearm in a struggle.
A deputy pulled up on the vehicle stopped partially in the intersection, and the vehicle had expired tags, Walton said. The male driver reportedly fled west on Admiral with speeds reaching about 50 mph.
The chase began in Rogers County and continued into Tulsa County. When it reached 129th, the fleeing vehicle rammed a Rogers County Sheriff's Office patrol car, Walton said in a telephone interview. Both cars reportedly ended up off the road and when three deputies approached the vehicle, the man charged deputies to fight them.
At one point in the ensuing struggle, the man reportedly grabbed for and partially unholstered a deputy firearm, Walton said. Another deputy fired a single shot, striking and killing the man, Walton said.