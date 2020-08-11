A Rogers County sheriff’s deputy is on paid leave Tuesday morning after fatally shooting a man as he was fighting with deputies after a chase.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said what began as a traffic stop at 161st East Avenue and Admiral Place about 2 a.m. ended with the fatal shooting on 129th East Avenue near the Interstate 44 overpass when the man reached for and partially unholstered a deputy’s firearm in a struggle.
A deputy had pulled up on the man’s vehicle, which had expired tags and was stopped partially in the intersection, Walton said. The driver reportedly fled west on Admiral with speeds reaching about 50 mph.
The chase began in Rogers County and continued into Tulsa County. When it reached 129th, the fleeing vehicle rammed a Rogers County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, Walton said in a telephone interview. Both cars ended up off the road, and when three deputies approached the vehicle, the man got out and charged at deputies to fight them, Walton said.
At one point in the ensuing struggle, the man reportedly grabbed for and partially unholstered a deputy’s gun, Walton said. Another deputy fired a single shot, killing the man, Walton said.
