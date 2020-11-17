 Skip to main content
Robert Bever levied additional life sentences while imprisoned after attempted attack on prison staff
Robert Bever levied additional life sentences while imprisoned after attempted attack on prison staff

Robert Bever DOC 032119

Robert Bever

One of two Broken Arrow brothers imprisoned for the murder of their five family members was assigned additional life sentences this year. 

Robert Bever, now 24, was ordered to serve three life sentences on top of his six others after he attempted to attack prison staff in July 2019 with an 8-inch long "sharpened instrument." 

One of the two staff members Bever approached at Joseph Harp Correctional Center, a social services specialist, wrapped Bever in a bear hug and ordered him to drop the weapon, a report stated then.

Whether the confrontation resulted in injury to staff or the inmate was redacted in the report, but Bever was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a weapon in a penal institution. 

He was convicted upon guilty pleas in August, and a Cleveland County judge ordered him to serve three concurrent life sentences that will run consecutively to his previously-earned life sentences. 

Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, plotted for at least a year to kill their family in what was meant to start a mass-killing spree.

They murdered five of their family members and critically injured another in 2015 before fleeing responding police. The teenage sister survived, and another young sibling, 2, was discovered alive in the home; unharmed and apparently forgotten. 

Parents David Bever, 52, and April Bever, 44, along with three of their children, Daniel Bever, 12, Christopher Bever 7, and Victoria Bever, 5, died following the attack. 

Robert Bever, then 18, was convicted a year later of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He received five life sentences without parole and a life sentence. 

Michael Bever, 16 at the time of the attack, was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill. He received five life sentences and one 28-year incarceration sentence. He's now 22. 

The two surviving children of the attack were adopted by a Tulsa family, and the home was demolished, making way for a park dedicated in 2019

The brothers remain in the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, according to online DOC records. 

Broken Arrow community gathers for Bever family vigil

Bever homicides: A timeline of events from the murders in 2015 to the brothers' convictions

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

