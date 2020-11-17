Robert Bever levied additional life sentences while imprisoned after attempted attack on prison staff

Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, plotted for at least a year to kill their family in what was meant to start a mass-killing spree.

They murdered five of their family members and critically injured another in 2015 before fleeing responding police. The teenage sister survived, and another young sibling, 2, was discovered alive in the home; unharmed and apparently forgotten.

Parents David Bever, 52, and April Bever, 44, along with three of their children, Daniel Bever, 12, Christopher Bever 7, and Victoria Bever, 5, died following the attack.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bever, then 18, was convicted a year later of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He received five life sentences without parole and a life sentence.

Michael Bever, 16 at the time of the attack, was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill. He received five life sentences and one 28-year incarceration sentence. He's now 22.