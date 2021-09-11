 Skip to main content
Rescue crews search for person missing in Arkansas River
Rescue crews search for person missing in Arkansas River

  • Updated
First responders searched for a person missing in the Arkansas River in the area of Riverside Drive.

Tulsa police were contacted Saturday afternoon after one of two people who were reportedly fishing in the river near 11th Street and Riverside Drive went under the water and did not resurface.  

Search crews, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Fire Department attempted to locate the unidentified person. 

