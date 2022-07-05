Report: Suspect claims fatal shooting an accident

A suspect in a fatal north Tulsa County shooting Sunday accidentally shot his “longtime friend” in the chest after being told the weapon was unloaded, according to court records.

Tyler James Lewis, 23, of Cleveland, Oklahoma, surrendered to Tulsa County law enforcement Monday following the fatal shooting of Tyler Lane Kirk.

Lewis faces one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court.

Deputies found Kirk, 23, dead about 11 p.m. Sunday just inside the front door of his residence in the 5600 block of North Gillette Avenue with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted as part of an arrest warrant request.

Kirk was lying on his back with his shirt pulled over his head, his left hand extended above his head and his right hand pointed away from his body, according to the affidavit. A 9mm handgun was found on the right side of his body.

Kirk’s mother told authorities that her son mentioned to her about a week ago that his handgun — the weapon found on the floor next to him — was missing and he believed Lewis took it, the affidavit states. She also stated that the two were “longtime” friends.

Kirk’s mother, who was at the residence while deputies investigated her son’s death, also mentioned that her son was left-handed while noting the gun was found on his right side.

Later Monday morning, a neighbor called police to say that he had video camera footage of a man he believed to be Lewis dragging Kirk from his home to a black pickup parked in the front.

After going back to the residence, Lewis is seen returning to Kirk’s body and dragging to the backyard, the neighbor said. “ Lewis is next seen leaving the residence through the front door and driving away in a pickup," according to the affidavit.

Lewis’ girlfriend told deputies that Lewis claimed Kirk had called him crying and that he was going to go by Kirk’s residence and meet her at her parent’s home later in the day.

The girlfriend said Lewis was upset and pacing around after arriving at their home later in the day, according to the affidavit.

Lewis eventually told his girlfriend that he and Kirk were shooting guns when Lewis picked up Kirk’s gun after being told by Kirk that the gun was unloaded.

The girlfriend told deputies that Lewis said he fatally shot Kirk in the chest and was now going to go to Okemah for a few days and to expect a call from him from an unknown telephone number.

Lewis later surrendered to authorities.

Both Kirk and Lewis are members of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred with the tribe’s reservation.

Lewis is being held in Tulsa County Jail, according to online records.

Federal prosecutors have sought to have Lewis held without bail while his case is pending.

While initial arrest reports indicated Lewis lived in Coweta, the federal affidavit said he lived in Cleveland, Oklahoma with his girlfriend.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.