'Reopen the case': Six years since Crutcher's death in Tulsa police shooting, activists 'tired of struggling'

Frederick Douglas once said there is no progress without struggle, but Philonise Floyd is "tired of struggling."

"Nobody should have to beg for justice," he said.

The brother of the late George Floyd, a man whose murder by police in Minnesota in 2020 ignited a burgeoning racial justice movement, shared the sentiment during a livestream Friday in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of Terence Crutcher's fatal shooting by a Tulsa police officer.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said Floyd's sentiment was spot on.

'Yes, we're resilient," he said of himself and other activists. "But we are humans, and we are tired, and we deserve justice without having to expend so much energy."

The pair joined two other panelists calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to "reopen the case" into Crutcher's death.

"The Crutcher Family is owed an unbiased and objective investigation by the Department of Justice," read a video compilation shown before the virtual talk.

The moment of silence and virtual lunch conversation was one of several events the Terence Crutcher Foundation planned "for and by the community" to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the unarmed father's killing and "build community power to affect true change within the city of Tulsa and across the nation."

The foundation aims to create just and liberated communities free from racial violence and harm, working to shift the narrative that Black men are "bad dudes" and that Black people more broadly are inherently bad.

The phrase was what a Tulsa police officer in a helicopter could be heard uttering while watching over the soon-to-be fatal traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2016: "Looks like a bad dude, too. Could be on something."

Then-Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby had stopped to investigate Crutcher's vehicle, which was abandoned in the street on 36th Street North near Lewis Avenue, while on her way to another call that evening. She shot him after he walked toward his vehicle, not heeding her instructions to stop, and appeared to be attempting to reach inside, she has said.

Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter less than a week after the shooting, and eight months later, in May 2017, a Tulsa County jury deliberated nine hours before finding her not guilty. She later left the Tulsa Police Department.

In addition to Floyd and Solomon-Simmons, founder and executive director of Justice for Greenwood, the livestream, which began at noon on the Black Wall Street Times' Facebook page, featured Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher's twin sister and executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation; and national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

After a 30-second moment of silence, the two attorneys thanked both family members for their perseverance in giving a voice to their loved ones after their respective deaths, encouraging them not to let hope fail.

"I am expecting a miracle of justice for Terence Crutcher," Crump said. "I know God is in control."

Tiffany Crutcher noted the somber anniversary, saying that "even though it's been six years, it doesn't get any better."

"Just seeing Terence's children and my father have to still stand and speak out six years later, I get a little bit emotional," she said.

Terence Crutcher Jr., Terence Crutcher's son, along with several of his family members, spoke to the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday to advocate for police accountability.

A civil case filed in the matter has been ongoing for three years, Tiffany Crutcher said, and she chalked up the matter to "a white supremacist tactic."

"To those people who are trying to wait us out, we will not rest," she said. "We will continue to stand."

Viewers were encouraged to share the organizers' message on social media with the hashtags #Terencecrutcher and #Justice4Terence as well as email kristin.clarke@usdoj.gov, urging the Department of Justice to "reopen the case."

The commemoration week's final event is a Day of Service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North.

The event will have family-friendly activities, free food trucks, a DJ, a resource fair, voter registration tables and a water bottle drive for the Tulsa Day Center as well as water relief efforts in Jackson, Mississippi.