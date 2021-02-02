 Skip to main content
Putnam North sophomore guard Jeremiah Johnson in critical condition after being shot

Putnam City North's Jeremiah Johnson

Putnam City North's Jeremiah Johnson puts up a shot beside Putnam City's Temare Nichols during a high school boys basketball game in the Putnam City Invitational tournament at Putnam City North in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jeremiah Johnson, a sophomore guard at Putnam North, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot at least twice.

Johnson had surgery Tuesday morning to remove two bullets, according to a Facebook post from his mother. His coach, Ryan Wagner, confirmed Johnson was in critical condition.

The post was updated about 10:25 a.m., saying Johnson was out of surgery and it went well.

His father, Putnam North assistant Jeremy Johnson, also posted on Twitter asking people to pray for his family.

