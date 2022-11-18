Pursuit of stolen car ends in crash; 18-year-olds suspected of possible gang activity

A group of 18-year-olds known to police for gang-related activity were arrested after setting up a victim to be robbed and carjacked Thursday night, according to Tulsa police.

A man reported that his car had been stolen by four men at gunpoint, and he told officers that "he realized his friend … had set him up."

The friend and four others reportedly left in the stolen Chrysler 300 and led officers on a chase when they fled a traffic stop near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The pursuit ended in a crash near 46th Street North and Peoria Avenue, where three suspects were taken into custody after attempting to run away. The two other occupants of the car during the crash were hospitalized and will be arrested upon their recovery, police said.

The suspects were known to police, said Lt. Justin Ritter of the Police Department's Robbery Unit, adding that "it is very likely" that they were involved in gang-related activity. Six guns, including an assault-style rifle, were recovered from the stolen vehicle, according to police.

The arrest complaints include possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and conspiracy to commit a felony.