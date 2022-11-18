 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pursuit of stolen car ends in crash; 18-year-olds suspected of possible gang activity

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash after pursuit

Tulsa police body camera footage shows the site of a crash following a pursuit Thursday. Officers took several 18-year-old suspects into custody, along with multiple firearms.

 Tulsa Police

A group of 18-year-olds known to police for gang-related activity were arrested after setting up a victim to be robbed and carjacked Thursday night, according to Tulsa police.

A man reported that his car had been stolen by four men at gunpoint, and he told officers that "he realized his friend … had set him up."

The friend and four others reportedly left in the stolen Chrysler 300 and led officers on a chase when they fled a traffic stop near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The pursuit ended in a crash near 46th Street North and Peoria Avenue, where three suspects were taken into custody after attempting to run away. The two other occupants of the car during the crash were hospitalized and will be arrested upon their recovery, police said.

The suspects were known to police, said Lt. Justin Ritter of the Police Department's Robbery Unit, adding that "it is very likely" that they were involved in gang-related activity. Six guns, including an assault-style rifle, were recovered from the stolen vehicle, according to police.

People are also reading…

The arrest complaints include possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and conspiracy to commit a felony.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert