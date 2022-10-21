Pursuit of six teens in stolen Jeep draws 'mass response,' Tulsa police say

The pursuit of a stolen SUV that crashed downtown early Friday resulted in all six teenage occupants being taken into custody after a "mass response" from police.

Several teens from the group, ranging from 14 to 17, fled after they crashed around Fourth Street and Peoria Avenue. The stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee had struck a power pole before coming to a stop, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

"Thanks to mass response by officers in Riverside Division and Gilcrease Division and the invaluable helicopter unit, all four that fled were all apprehended," Lt. Brandon Davis said in the release. "The stolen vehicle, a firearm, and a credit card not belonging to any occupants were recovered."

Two occupants, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding officers, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving without a license. The other four were released to their parents' custody with a citation for curfew violations.

Officers from the department's Riverside Division had located the stolen SUV around 1 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop just south of the Inner Dispersal Loop on Main Street. The driver reportedly sped off, eluding officers as the Police Department's helicopter tracked the SUV's movements downtown, the news release states.

Minor injuries related to the crash were reported, according to police.

City code establishes a curfew for minors, with statutory exceptions, from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and starting at midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.